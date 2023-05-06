Gorgeous Ghanaian actress Nana Ama Mcbrown turned heads on the red carpet with her glittering beaded gown

The Empress shared some pre-event rituals to maintain a bubbly attitude throughout the event

McBrown revealed what she eats before hitting any event in high spirits

Ghanaian TV personality Nana Ama McBrown was a show-stopper on the red carpet with ravishing looks.

The Onua presenter wore a waist-snatching corseted gown with tiny glistering beads that caught and reflected light over her, giving her a luminous glow.

In an interview on the red carpet, McBrown revealed that she ate chicken wings before slaying her beautiful gown with her still flat stomach.

Nana Ama McBrown looks stunning in beautiful photos

The Empress stepped on the red carpet with her long black glossy hair pulled into a ponytail. She has a chunky gold necklace adorning her neck.

McBorwn shared some tips on slaying the red carpet. She said,

I'm not the wine type. I'm the water, music, and probably chicken wings. I want to eat before I step out. In that case, I have the energy and won't look around for what they have.

She added that a designer must understand a celebrity's style to give them the best look.

Nana Ama Mcbrown revealed has paid for McBrown's Kitchen at UTV

