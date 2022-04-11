Fuse ODG Marries Karen Jonga: Real Name, School, Work, Photos, And Other Details Of Singer's Zimbabwean Wife
Ghanaian-British Afrobeats sensation Fuse ODG, known in private life as Richard Nana Abiona, got married over the weekend.
As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, Fuse's wedding was a private ceremony. It took place at the Oasis Gardens in Accra on Sunday, April 10, 2022.
Following the news of his wedding, YEN.com.gh has dug around to find a few details and photos of the lady Fuse got married to.
1. Full name:
Fuse's wife is known as Karen Jonga.
2. Age:
Karen's age is not yet known but considering Fuse ODG is 33 years old, she may be in her early 30s too.
3. Country:
Karen is from Zimbabwe but she is based in the United Kingdom where she met Fuse ODG.
4. School:
From her LinkedIn profile, Karen is a graduate of the University of Derby where she studied Fashion. She graduated in 2012.
5. Work:
Fuse ODG's wife has worked as a fashion designer for a number of entities. She also set up her own cloth line, Karentino, where she works as the head designer.
She is also the co-founder of Nana Dolls, a Black doll line released in 2019 to commemorate Ghana’s Year of Return campaign. She co-founded with Fuse.
