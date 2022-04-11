Kojo Jones and his pretty wife Raychel have been spotted in a beautiful couple goals video making rounds online

The video showed Kojo helping get the door of a car for his wife as they stepped out to a dinner following their wedding

Kojo Jones and Raychel took over social media some weeks ago with their plush traditional and white wedding which saw many people in attendance

Newest couple in town, Kojo Jones and his pretty wife Raychel have warmed hearts online with a video of them attending a dinner party in connection with their marriage.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the duo was seen coming out of their car as they arrived at the venue of the dinner party which took place in Trassaco, a suburb of Accra.

Kojo Jones and his wife were seen wearing all-white outfits as they arrived in grand style at the venue which was already packed with friends and loved ones.

In the video, Kojo Jones warmed many hearts as he showed his gentle side by getting down from the car first and getting the door for his wife.

Kojo Jones moved from his side of the car to the side his wife was sitting and opened the door for her.

Not only did he open the door for her but also helped her out of the car and ushered her into the plush home where the dinner was being held believed to be the house of Rev Mrs Gifty Lamptey.

