Actress and Instagram model Moesha Boduong has attended her first public event in many months.

Moesha who has been battling some mental health issues attended Vendor's Vault, a street sales carnival in Accra on Saturday, April 16, 2022.

Arriving at the venue, Moesha rocked a white maxi shirt over a pair of tight leggings. She had long hair and matched her look with pair of glasses.

Moesha Boduong has stepped out in style Photo source: @moeshaboduong

Source: Instagram

Watch the video below:

