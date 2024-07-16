Efia Odo has distanced herself from accusations that she has enhanced her body with cosmetic procedures

Her rival Sista Afia sparked rumours about Efia Odo's 'unnatural' beauty online as their fiery banter lingers

Efia Odo shared a photo of her natural body and explained how she maintains it with a strict diet regimen

Ghanaian socialite Andrea Owusu, popularly known as Efia Odo, has addressed rumours about using cosmetic enhancements to maintain her beauty.

The socialite's rival, Sista Afia, sparked rumours with a snide remark online, which has been connected to Efia Odo as their feud continues to grow.

Sista Afia said in an online post that Efia Odo's face was a result of fillers and Botox, and slammed the socialite for calling herself 'Miss Natural'.

Ghanaian socialite Efia Odo has explained her regimen in response to claims by rival Sista Afia that she used cosmetic enhancements. Photo source: Instagram/EfiaOdo

Source: Instagram

Efia Odo flaunts natural body

In response to the growing speculations about Efia Odo's body, the socialite posted photos of herself to address the rumours sparked by Sista Afia.

According to Efia Odo, her flamboyant body has nothing to do with cosmetic procedures, as insinuated by Sista Afia, who recently released a diss song for her.

Efia Odo doubled down on her eating regimen, saying that her new restaurant, which only serves natural food, is a testament to her mindful eating and wellness habits.

Efia Odo's response to Sista Afia: Ghanaians react

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Efia Odo's attempt to dissociate herself from Sista Afia's accusations.

yasberry_pinklipcream said:

"Purrrr that’s the goal , some people that can’t can eat Oats it will keep you fuller till 12."

maameammaduaa wrote:

"Naturally she is gourgious!!!!!!!!"

ya_br3_motivational_speakers_ remarked:

"If I eat once a day I'll be shaking like a pregnant fowl"

otemaaamoah added:

"This thing really helps in loosing weight. I just started my journey some weeks ago, and I can see improvement. Eating between 12-6, really helps. And taking some juices and smoothies along. It's not easy but it is worth it"

Efia Odo gives her life to Christ

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Efia Odo had shared an update about her spiritual life after giving her life to Christ.

The socialite's revelation came after fans questioned her recent social media posts about God.

Efia clarified that she ran away from the church to find God on her own and was happy with her life now.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh