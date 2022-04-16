A/R: Robbers Attack Church On Good Friday; Run Away With Offering
News reaching YEN.com.gh has it that some armed robbers have attacked a church at Atwima Afrancho in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.
This was sighted in a report filed by 3news.com
The robbery left about five people injured including three children, TV3’s Ashanti Regional correspondent William Evans Inkum reported.
The heavily armed robbers stormed the church around 1 am while the church was having a watch night on Easter Friday.
They took away phones and cash.
Source: YEN.com.gh