News reaching YEN.com.gh has it that some armed robbers have attacked a church at Atwima Afrancho in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

This was sighted in a report filed by 3news.com

Church which was robbed. Source: 3news

Source: Instagram

The robbery left about five people injured including three children, TV3’s Ashanti Regional correspondent William Evans Inkum reported.

The heavily armed robbers stormed the church around 1 am while the church was having a watch night on Easter Friday.

They took away phones and cash.

Source: YEN.com.gh