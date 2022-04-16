Kumawood actress and movie producer Tracey Boakye has shown off her mother in a new photo on social media.

In the photo shared on her Instagram page. Tracey is seen posing with her mother and her younger sister.

It is not known what the occassion but Tracey, her mother and sister, seemed to be heading out for a programme. They were dressed in peached-coloured outfits sewn in similar styles.

Sharing the photo, the Shakira Movies Production CEO told her followers that the woman in the photo was the one who carried her in her womb for nine months. She described her mother and sister as beautiful.

"Mum and her girls . Meet the beautiful woman, that carried me in her womb for 9 months , and my beautiful sis ," she said.

Tracey Boakye's mother wows her fans

The photo of Tracey's mother has left some of the actress' followers in awe. Many are just amazed how good looking the woman is.

