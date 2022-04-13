Global site navigation

Moesha Boduong Grows Long Beard In Latest Video, Fans Wonder Where It Came From
Moesha Boduong Grows Long Beard In Latest Video, Fans Wonder Where It Came From

by  Jeffrey Mensah
  • Ghanaian actress Moesha Babiinoti Boduong has bounced back and released a new video on social media
  • The video showed some hair under Moesha's chin as she talked about her current condition of life
  • After the video popped up, many people have been surprised by the appearance of Moesha's beard and have been passing comments

Ghanaian actress and Instagram influencer Moesha Babiinoti Boduong is back on social media and she is making waves.

The pretty actress released a video that has gathered a lot of attention on social media. The video shows Moesha cruising around town in a car.

In the video, Moesha made revelations about her current state of mind and how her life is going at the moment.

Moesha Boduong
Moesha Boduong has grown a long beard Photo source: @moeshaboduong
Source: Instagram

Apart from telling her followers what is going on with her, Moesha also showed off something which she is not been known to have, that is chin hairs.

The actress' facial hairs had grown so long from under her chin that one could mistake it for the beard of a young man.

Sharing the video on Snapchat, Moesha seemed not too pleased by the appearance of the long hairs under her chin.

"My chin hair has grown so much," Moesha wrote with a 'worried face' emoji.

Moesha's beard stirs reactions online

After seeing the video of Moesha, a number of social media users have made observations about the hairs on her chin. While some felt she was trying to hide it, others shared funny comments

westdrige said Moesha's beard will grow like that of Ras Kuuku:

"Yes ibi hair, soon she go turn Ras Kuuku."

k.o.f.i_1 said:

"@jaycamill she is growing beard in Christ."

call_me_akushika wondered:

"Eeeiii beard or it ma eyes?"

dimple_dorrent asked:

"Why is she hiding her beard though."

tipsyrep said:

"I NEVER NEW YOU GOT BEARD TILL TODAY ."

Moesha wants a new Lexus ride

Meanwhile, Moesha Boduong has been spotted expressing her desire to change her Land Cruiser Prado.

According to her, she was tired of driving her White Prado and was asking to have a new car, preferably a Lexus.

Moesha was speaking in the same video she flaunted her beard in.

