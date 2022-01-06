Latest photo of Moesha glowing in prayer camp brings satisfaction to many

Moesha Boduong has been spotted in a new photo glowing like never before

She was seen inside what looked like a prayer camp as she posed with a woman

Moesha has been off social media for many months owing to some issues with her health

Ghanaian actress and socialite Moesha Babiinoti Boduong has been spotted in a new photo shining bright like a diamond after many months on the sidelines.

In the photo sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Moesha was seen beaming with smiles as she posed with a woman believed to be a preacher.

The duo was standing in front of a pulpit inside what looked like a church or prayer room as they posed for the camera.

Moesha was looking more beautiful than ever as she beamed with smiles in her beautiful dress.

The woman who was standing close to Moesha was seen wearing a striped pink and white dress and complimented her outfit with an off-white headgear.

Moesha, on the other hand, was seen wearing a pretty African print-designed dress and had braided her natural hair.

Moesha goes offline for months

In the middle of 2021, Moesha went off social media a few days after she came out to openly declare that she had given her life to God.

Reports were rife that the popular actress gave out most of her belongings to others and moved out of her plush multiple-room apartment.

