Highlife and Afrobeats singer KiDi's son, Zane Dwamena, has shown himself as a potential music talent

In a new video, the five-year-old has been spotted delivering a rap performance in front of his father

Zane's freestyle rap and how he delivered it has impressed his father's fans some of who have likened the boy to Sarkodie

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Zane Dwamena, the son of reigning 3Music Awards Artiste of the Year KiDi, has exhibited signs that he has some musical talent in him just like his father.

In his latest video, Zane has been spotted giving off a performance as a rapper and he seems to have nailed it for many people.

The video posted on Instagram by @sweet_maame_adwoa, shows Zane wearing a white-coloured t-shirt with a baseball which he turned to have the back in front.

KiDi's son Zane is showing talent as a rapper Photo source: @kidimusic

Source: Instagram

Standing in the presence of his father who recorded the video, the five-year-old started off rapping and making gestures like rappers do on stage.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The subject of his rap was largely about taking zombies down and it got the father surprised. He screamed out loud amid some laughter saying:

"Zombies? Ei, ei, ei! pow pow."

Zane's rap performance excites social media users

The video of KiDi's son rapping has got many of the singer's followers impressed with the boy's talent. Some even saw the image of Sarkodie in Zane in the way he went about his performance.

Philip j sent love to Zane:

"This lil man is dropping bars already. Much love Zane."

oheneba Forson pointed out the music lineage between the father and his son:

"Like father like son."

Golden boy observed that Zane looked like Sarkodie in his performance:

"Second Sarkodie."

Adwoa galaxy said:

"My baby is a whole mood."

KiDi's son and his mother step out for party in video

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh recently reported that a video showing the rarely seen mother of KiDi's handsome son, Zane, has surfaced on social media.

First shared by Snapchat blogger, Sel The Bomb, the video shows KiDi's baby mama and Zane at a party organised for one of the boy's friends.

In the clip which has been reposted on other platforms, the pretty-looking lady is seen dressed in a zebra-print spaghetti dress.

Source: YEN.com.gh