Ghanaian singer KiDi has posed with his son as he released a photo to mark the boy's birthday

He pampered his first and only son with sweet words as he shared the frame on his Instagram account

Several Ghanaians have since been commenting under his post

Highlife and Afrobeats singer, Dennis Nana Dwamena, known professionally as KiDi, has posed with his son, Zane Dwamena, as the youngster marks his birthday.

The Ghanaian entertainer, 28, and his son were photographed in modern outfits, with Zane sporting trendy clothes matching the colour of his footwear.

KiDi donned an expensive casual outfit with his top matching the colour of the garment on his feet.

The Enjoyment hitmaker uploaded the photo of himself and his son on his Instagram account, where he has amassed 1.9 million followers.

Captioning the photo, KiDi wrote:

''Happy birthday to my Golden Boy! The original Golden Boy

''Next year by this time you’ll definitely get your golden hair. Love you,'' he posted.

Several Ghanaians have trooped to the comment section to share happy birthday messages as they celebrate Zane's new age with him. Below are some of the remarks.

Kwabena_kb commented:

''Happy Birthday little king .''

Princepelpilatogh said:

''Happy birthday to you boi.''

Thetndexperience said:

''He's an adorable little guy. Birthday blessings to him.''

Where_is_ama noted:

''Happy birthday handsome❤️❤️.''

Beca_donald_knott remarked:

''Happy birthday brother Zane ❤️.''

Source: Yen