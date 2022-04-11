Highlife and Afrobeats singer KiDi's baby mama has been spotted on social media for the first time

The lady identified as Babette was seen holding the hand of their son Zane in a video which has just been shared online

YEN.com.gh understands the mother and son were attending the party of one of Zane's friends

A video showing the rarely seen mother of KiDi's handsome son, Zane, has just surfaced on social media.

First shared on social media by Snapchat blogger, Sel The Bomb, the video shows KiDi's baby mama and Zane at a party organised for one of the boy's friends.

In the clip which has been reposted on other platforms, the pretty-looking lady is seen dressed in a zebra-print spaghetti dress.

Babette matched her dress with a pair of sunglasses and a wristwatch that looked similar in colour.

Arriving at the party grounds, the mother held her son who was dressed in a t-shirt, a pair of trousers, and sneakers by his hand.

A woman was heard in the background welcoming Zane to the party and thanking him for making it.

KiDi celebrates Zane's birthday

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh recently reported that KiDi has posed with his son, Zane Dwamena, as the youngster marked his birthday.

The Ghanaian entertainer, 28, and his son were photographed in modern outfits, with Zane sporting trendy clothes matching the colour of his footwear.

KiDi donned an expensive casual outfit with his top matching the colour of the garment on his feet.

KiDi's Son Shouts Happily In Video After Hearing His Name In His Father's Golden Boy Song

Earlier, Zane had got many people falling in love with him with his cute reaction to one of his father's songs.

While going on a ride with Zane, KiDi had the intro to his Golden Boy album in which he mentions himself and Zane as golden boys.

Upon hearing his name in the song, an excited Zane shouted:

“Zane! Me and Zane! Me and Zane!!!”

