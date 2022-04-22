Kwadwo Safo Kantanka Jnr has wowed many on social media with his swag in fashion and wealth

The popular Ghanaian CEO was seen wearing a Gucci shirt over a pair of trousers as he posed inside his mighty mansion

Kwadwo Safo Kantanka Jnr is noted for his love for grandiose when it comes to living large and driving flashy cars

The Chief Executive Officer of Kantanka Automobile, Kwadwo Safo Kantanka Jnr has dazzled in some classy outfits while posing inside his mansion in Accra.

In the new photos sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the son of popular Ghanaian inventor and religious leader, Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka, was seen looking dapper in his home.

The Chief Executive Officer of Kantanka Automobile was seen rocking a white shirt over which he wore a cream Gucci long-sleeved sweater.

He complimented his tops with a pair of lemon green trousers as he posed inside his magnificent edifice in the heart of Accra.

To make the 'drip' complete, Safo Kantanka Jnr was seen wearing a green cap to compliment the trousers he was wearing and a pair of white sneakers to compliment the shirt.

As he showed off his swag in the fashion department The Chief Executive Officer of Kantanka Automobile, Safo Jnr, also flaunted parts of his majestic edifice and some of the cars he owns.

Among the many cars that the CEO flaunted included a Rage Rover, Bentley and a Lexus 4x4 car.

