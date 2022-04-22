Joselyn Dumas has shown off her high sense of fashion in a latest set of photos she shared on her Instagram page

The pretty actress was seen rocking a white long-sleeved shirt over a pair of tattered jeans trousers

Joselyn Dumas is noted for the many roles she has played in Ghanaian movies alongside other top actors and also her classic fashion sense

Pretty Ghanaian actress, TV show host and brand influencer, Joselyn Dumas, has dazzled in a new set of photos she shared on her official Instagram page.

In her latest release on the photo and video sharing app which were sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Ghanaian actress was spotted posing inside what looked like a living room.

She was seen wearing a white long-sleeved 'show your stomach' shirt which she complemented with a pair of faded tattered jeans trousers.

Photos of Joselyn Dumas. Source: joselyndumas

Source: Instagram

The Perfect Picture star actress was seen posing inside of what looked like an apartment and complimented her looks with a small white handbag.

After posting the photos, the Ghana Jollof actress captioned them:

"So about the other night…"

Social Media Users React to Joselyn Dumas' Photos

Taking to the comment section, fans, as well as colleagues of Joselyn Dumas, showered glowing words on her as they admired the photos.

essie__miscik came in with the comment:

"Maaam you are sooo effortlessly gorgeous. Ok am done this is my last comment!"

maireofficial noted:

"Such a hottie"

treasurej0hns0n wrote:

"Yes mami kill us with the sexayyyyyy"

essie__miscik could not help but drop another comment:

"Sheeesh but why are u sooo fooine"

There were many such comments and emojis that showed Joselyn Dumas was very much admired by those who are following her.

Source: YEN.com.gh