Rapper Michael Owusu Addo, known professionally as Sarkodie, delighted patrons at the Accra in Paris concert with some of his popular songs Saturday, April 23.

The Happy Day hit singer stormed the stage at the much-publicised event to thrill fans with his energic and attention-grabbing performance.

The rapper was among A-list musicians from Ghana who arrived in France ahead of the event to entertain fans.

Sarkodie did not disappoint with his show-stopping and delightful back-to-back performance of his hit songs.

In a video online, seen by YEN.com.gh, patrons in the music venue erupted with loud cheers during the award-winning rapper's performance as they repeated his lyrics after him.

Patrons had their time's worth as the clip shows them enjoying themselves and brimming with excitement.

How social media reacted

YEN.com.gh selected some reactions of fans who commented on the clip shared by blogger Zionfelix on Sunday, April 24.

Smilemarley5 said:

''Sarkodie great things never lose.''

Kelvin_aansobie commented:

''Dope performance.''

Yaw_Dee said:

''You killed it. Sark never disappoints.''

VGMA 2021: Sarkodie Honours Castro With A Surprise Performance With Kurl Songx

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Sarkodie pulled a surprise on fans at the 2021 Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) as he came on stage to perform. Sarkodie's performance which was in honour of Castro was never publicised ahead of the event and thus got fans wowed.

Midway through the Day 2 of the 2021 VGMA, co-host Giovani Caleb announced that there was going to be a special performance in memory of Castro.

Castro, one of the best vocalists of his time, went missing in July 2014 and thus would be officially declared to have passed away in July.

