Captain Planet has lost his mother and made this known in a sad post on his X (formerly Twitter) page, saddening many of his fans

In the post, the musician made it known that his biggest fear in his life had just occurred and wished his mum eternal rest

In the comment section of the post, many Ghanaians grieved with Captain Planet and asked him to take heart

Popular Ghanaian musician Captain Planet has announced the passing of his beloved mother. The news was shared via a post on his X page, leaving Ghanaians in a state of sorrow.

Captain Planet and mother Photo Source: captainplanet4x4

Source: Instagram

In the post, the musician confessed that his greatest fear in life had just happened, referring to the loss of his mother. He shared his pain alongside a beautiful photo of his mother smiling. He wrote:

My biggest FEAR in LIFE just happened. Death took a shot at me yesterday and wounded me so badly . I still trust you Lord. Eternal rest grant unto her. Rest Well Mama My Forever First Love ❤️️

Many Ghanaians, saddened by the unfortunate news, took to the comments section of the post to console Captain Planet, who is a family-oriented man. Some netizens shared some of their personal experiences of losing a loved one.

Ghanaians console Captain Planet

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

EvanAbek1 said:

Sorry senior man , this thing called death if it happens to someone close to you like a parent, it feels different, the worst feeling, sorry bro be strong.

jean4real1 commented:

I can feel this pain of you , but it all lfe . Rest well, Mama

onua_bl said:

My condolences bro. And stay strong for me please ❤️God please protect and grant our parents good health and long life. God please ❤️

Opresii commented:

May her beautiful soul rest peacefully in heaven ️

Musician, Koda dies

In anather story, gospel star KODA has reportedly passed away as an insider close to the family has confirmed his unexpected demise.

A post on X by Ghanaian journalist Olele Salvador indicates the musician succumbed to a short illness in the early hours of Sunday.

KODA’s abrupt demise has left the internet in a state of shock as several fans expressed disbelief.

Source: YEN.com.gh