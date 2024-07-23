Ghanaian actor Agya Koo was spotted arguing at a funeral where he was billed to perform with his band

Reports indicate that the actor lashed out at some members of the audience who were from the NDC party

A video of the situation has popped up online, garnering mixed reactions from fans

Veteran Kumawood actor and session musician Agya Koo is well-known for his classic movies just as much as his command over the highlife genre.

Aside from showbiz, the renowned actor is a sworn supporter of the National Patriotic Party and has been on several campaign trails.

A video of the musician engaged in a heated political argument during a session performance has sparked a frenzy online.

Agya Koo halts performance because of political debate

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Agya Koo was seen exchanging words with some fans at the funeral.

Reports indicate that the actor and musician halted his show to take the fans on after they sang NDC chants at the funeral.

The fans accused the 55-year-old Agya Koo of being politically intolerant. Agya Koo tried explaining that he was tolerant of other party members, citing that some of his band members belonged to the NDC party led by former president John Dramani Mahama.

The renowned Kumawood actor has yet to address the accusations after the video popped up online.

Ghanaians react to Agya Koo's conduct

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Agya Koo's conduct, which caused him to halt his performance.

@Brofo_bone said:

Someone ein funeral too u dey do politics. Agya koo paaa

@nuski077 wrote:

Agye koo paa because npp gave him money to build his mansion nti ‍♂️

@mcsoul9 noted:

"Agya koo is loosing his long standing respect. Manh, learn to tolerate small wai"

@gomez_gh_ quizzed:

"How the dead go sleep in peace "

@gomez_gh_ remarked:

"Agyakoo take politics go someone ein funeral "

Agya Koo attempts to ride a hoverboard

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Agya Koo had excited fans with a video of him attempting to ride a self-balancing scooter.

Known for his witty antics in his Kumawood movies, Agya Koo tricked his audience, who were rooting for him to ride the hoverboard. In the comments section, Ghanaians shared numerous comments hailing Agya Koo, who continues to entertain them even at his age.

