Rapper Sarkodie pulled a surprise on fans at the 2021 Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) as he came on stage to perform.

Sarkodie's performance which was in honour of Castro was never publicised ahead of the event and thus got fans wowed.

Midway through the Day 2 of the 2021 VGMA, co-host Giovani Caleb announced that there was going to be a special performance in memory of Castro.

The special performance was opened by singer Kurl Songx who sang some of Castro's hit songs including Toffee, Seihor, and Odo Pa which had Kofi Kinaata joining him on stage.

Later, the band played Adonai, a Sarkodie song featuring Castro, for Kurl Songx to perform and the rapper joined him.

Sarkodie's appearance got most people in the auditorium gingered and on their feet to dance.

