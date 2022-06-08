A lady known as Queen Miriam Nartey, popularly known as Ningo Broni, has waded into the Afia Schwarzenegger, Chairman Wontumi, and Maurice Ampaw controversy.

Schwar, in a video on social media, was seen invoking curses on Wontumi, the Ashanti Regional NPP chairman, and lawyer Maurice Ampaw.

The comedienne, during one of her attacks on Delay in their unending banter, claimed that Wontumi who is the presenter's current employer had been in an amorous relationship with her before.

A lady has 'reversed' Afia Schwar's curse on Chairman Wontumi Photo source: @queenafiaschwarzenegger, @ningobroni

Among other things, Schwar stated some bedroom secrets between herself and Wontumi claiming that he always farted during their escapades.

Not long after her claims, Maurice Ampaw, a popular lawyer and a presenter with Wontumi TV, categorically denied Schwar's claims on behalf of his boss.

In a bid to prove her claims, Schwar took the battle to the spiritual realm. She cursed Wontumi and Ampaw using the Antoa and Ayanta deities.

But Queen Miriam, a social media observer who seems to be well-versed in matters relating to curses, is claiming to have reversed Schwar's curses.

In a video shared on Facebook, Miriam was dressed like a spiritualist with a bottle of schnapp and soft drink. She also had a fowl which she later sacrificed.

Speaking in the video, the lady also invoked the same deities Schwar called on in her video and asked them not to act on the curses.

See the video below:

