Comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger has insisted on her claims of being amorously involved with Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, a.k.a. Chairman Wontumi.

Afia Schwar, during one of her attacks on Delay in their unending banter, claimed that Wontumi who is the presenter's current employer had been in an amorous relationship with her before.

Among other things, Schwar stated some bedroom secrets between herself and Wontumi claiming that he always farted during their escapades.

Afia Schwar has dropped curses on Wontumi and lawyer Maurice Ampaw Photo source: @queenafiaschwarzenegger

Source: Instagram

Not long after her claims, Maurice Ampaw, a popular lawyer and a presenter with Wontumi TV, categorically denied Schwar's claims on behalf of his boss.

Lawyer Ampaw disclosed that Chairman Wontumi had stated he never had any feelings for Schwar. The lawyer further revealed their intentions of pursuing court action against Schwar.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

But Schwar has not taken the rebuttal lightly and has come hard at Wontumi and Maurice Ampaw.

In a bid to prove her claims, Schwar has taken the battle to the spiritual realm. She has cursed Wontumi and Ampaw using the Antoa and Ayanta deities.

In a video shared on her Instagram page, Schwar invoked the curse with a bottle of schnapp and eggs insisting that if her claim was false, her life should be cut short and

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh