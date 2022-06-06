Lawyer and media personality, Maurice Ampaw has revealed that Chairman Wontumi is pursuing legal action against Comedian, Afia Schwarzenegger

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, he called out Afia Schwar for making false allegations against Chairman Wontumi

Afia Schwar accused Chairman Wontumi for being her ex during a series of rants on her Instagram page which targeted Delay

Lawyer and media personality, Maurice Ampaw has disclosed that Chairman Wontumi's camp would take legal action against Comedian, Afia Schwarzenegger.

On a show on Wontumi TV, owned by Chairman Wontumi, Mr Ampaw said that paperworks are being filed at the court.

Chairman Wontumi, Lawyer Maurice Ampaw and Afia Schwarzenegger. Photo Source: @lawyermauriceampaw_1 @queenafiaschwarzenegger

Source: Instagram

He added that Afia Schwar will soon face the consequences of the law for making such statements about the Chairman.

When did Chairman Wontumi become your ex? All those men you've been harassing, you still want an ex? You came back to say that Chairman Wontumi proposed love to you, and he wanted to have sex with you but you turned him down.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

And you accuse Chairman Wontumi of flatulating during sex. Bring that evidence. And come and meet us at Tema High Court.

This comes after Afia Schwar called out Chairman WOntumi for beign her ex-lover during a rant on her Instagram page which were jabs against Deloris Frimpong Manso popularly known as Delay.

Afia Schwarzenegger Tells Delay She Is Also Tired After Presenter Cried On Live Radio

Controversial Ghanaian media personality, Afia Schwarzenegger, has come back to reply Deloris Frimpong Manso, better known as Delay after the latter wept on live radio.

As YEN.com.gh previously reported, the Delay Show host lamented about how some people she picked up and helped to become somebody pay him back with bad deeds. After talking about how people have betrayed her and are even wishing for her downfall, she stated that she had not done anything but her only offense is that she decided to help others, and shed tears.

In response to Delay's video which has since gone viral, Afia also made a video in which she stated sarcastically that she was also tired of the banter she has had from others.

Source: YEN.com.gh