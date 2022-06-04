Comedienne and on-air-personality Afia Schwarzenegger has given social media users a look into her past by sharing a throwback photo.

The old photo which dates back to about 20 years ago, shows Schwar holding two babies which she said were her twin sons, James Ian and John Irving Geiling Heerdegen.

According to Schwar, James Ian and John Irving were only two weeks old when the picture was taken.

Afia Schwar has shared a photo of her son's childhood

Source: Instagram

In the photo sighted on her Instagram page, Schwar is seen dressed in black attire with one child on each arm. Schwar who wore a wedding was full of smiles as she held the fair-complexioned babies.

Sharing the photo, Afia Schwar noted that:

"This is not beans...@heerdegen_ and @irvin_jnr at 2 weeks. And as you can see, they came with a ring!!!"

