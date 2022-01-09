Jackie Appiah has started the new year with a bang after buying herself a plush new mansion at Trasacco estate

The actress' two-storey building is filled with many things including a swimming pool and other recreational facilities

Jackie's television set in the living is a Bang & Olufsen Beovision Harmony which cost her an estimated GHC135,000

Celebrated actress Jackie Appiah recently added a plush mansion at Trasacco estate to her many assets.

Videos of the actress' new house show a white-painted two-storey building with a neatly tiled compound and a swimming pool.

One of the most noteworthy features of Jackie's house is the television set in her living room. The black TV set with a pair of gold-coloured speakers which opens and closes like a bird's wings.

Bang and Olufsen Beovision Harmony TV

Online checks by YEN.com.gh reveal that the TV is a Beovision Harmony made by Danish manufacturer, Bang & Olufsen.

This model comes in three sizes, 65, 77, and 88 inches. The 65" sells for 18,825 dollars (about GHC115,000), the 77" sells for 21,925 dollar (almost GHC135,000), and the 88" goes for 48, 675 dollars (almost GHC300,000).

According to gossip blogger, Cutie Juls, Jackie's TV is the 77-inch version. Thus, it must have cost her close to GHC135,000 to buy.

Check below for the video of Jackie's TV as sighted on Instagram page @sweet_maame_adwoa:

Jackie's son Damien shares photos

Jackie has not yet spoken about her new house but her son, Damien Agyemang, had earlier posted photos from the house on his Instagram page.

While Damien did not give any details about the place he took those pictures, the decor, swimming pool, and other tiems in his photos are the same as those in the videos.

Jackie flaunts powerful G-Wagon car

Meanwhile, Jackie was in the news some time ago for flaunting her luxurious G-Wagon car. The customised G-Wagon car has the registration number JACKIE 5-15.

The actress was highly praised by fans who saw the highly-specked black-coloured car.

Jackie Appiah Tops McBrown, Yvonne Nelson, Tracey Boakye To Win Best Actress In 2021 YEN Readers Choice Awards

News of Jackie's new home comes after YEN.com.gh readers chose the star actress as their favourite screen goddess for 2021.

The readers voted for Jackie Appiah in the second edition of the YEN.com.gh Readers Choice Awards.

Jackie came tops ahead of other nominees, Nana Ama McBrown, Yvonne Nelson, and Tracey Boakye.

