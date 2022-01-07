Actress Jackie Appiah is reported to have bought herself a new house at Trasacco estate in Accra

Jackie is said to have moved into the two-storey buidling which has a swimming pool in late December 2021

Videos of the plush mansion have popped up showing the interior and compound of the actress' new home

Star actress Jackie Appiah has reportedly bought a new house at the plush Trasacco estate, near East Legon in Accra.

According to Nigeria-based gossip blogger Cutie Juls, Jackie moved into the Trasacco in the latter part of December 2021.

Days after the news of Jackie's mansion emerged, a video of the actress' new home has surfaced on social media.

Jackie Appiah has acquired a new mansion at Trasacco Photo source: @jackie_appiah, @sweet_maame_adwoa

Living room of Jackie's Trasacco house

One of the videos sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram blog, Sweet Maame Adwoa, shows the interior of Jackie's house.

It has a beautifully designed living room with fine couches and other gold-themed decor and appliances.

See the video of Jackie's living room below:

Swimming pool area and compound

Another video shows the compound of Jackie's house. The video reveals that building to be a white-painted two storey.

On the large compound is a big swimming pool with a neatly tiled surrounding with a sizeable rest house overlooking the pool.

Watch the video below:

Jackie's son Damien shares photos

Jackie has not yet spoken about her new house but her son, Damien Agyemang, had earlier posted photos from the house on his Instagram page.

While Damien did not give any details about the place he took those pictures, the decor, swimming pool, and other tiems in his photos are the same as those in the videos.

Jackie flaunts powerful G-Wagon car

Meanwhile, Jackie was in the news some time ago for flaunting her luxurious G-Wagon car. The customised G-Wagon car has the registration number JACKIE 5-15.

The actress was highly praised by fans who saw the highly-specked black-coloured car.

Jackie Appiah Tops McBrown, Yvonne Nelson, Tracey Boakye To Win Best Actress In 2021 YEN Readers Choice Awards

News of Jackie's new home comes after YEN.com.gh readers chose the star actress as their favourite screen goddess for 2021.

The readers voted for Jackie Appiah in the second edition of the YEN.com.gh Readers Choice Awards.

Jackie came tops ahead of other nominees, Nana Ama McBrown, Yvonne Nelson, and Tracey Boakye.

