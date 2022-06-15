Popular Ghana-born American comedian, Michael Blackson, has tasked himself to experience what street hawkers go through on a daily basis to make means

He decided to try to sell some peanuts on the streets of Accra in order to make some profit at the end of the day

Many people upon seeing the video laughed at the comedian with some sharing in his struggle of trying to make it on Accra's streets

Popular American-Ghanaian-Liberian actor and comedian, Michael Blackson, has been caught selling peanuts on the streets of Accra.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the official Twitter page of Michael Blackson, he was seen carrying on his head a pan filled with peanuts.

Michael Blackson. Photo Source: Getty Images

He wore a simple all-black outfit while trying to experience what it takes hawkers to make their daily bread in the capital city. Michael Blackson is known for wearing fur coats and lavish clothes. However for the sake of this task, he wore a black shirt and a black shorts with a pair of black slides.

He wasn't able to make enough sales from selling the peanuts and thus captioned the post:

In these Accra streets literally making just peanuts

People react to Michael Blackson selling peanuts on the street of Accra

@Sonnebeatz:

Streets are hard Mardasurker

@ChideraJude_:

Lmao this man out here shouting nkatie

@FrimpKyei:

When you get money, someone's serious job becomes your hobby eei

Lmfaoooooooo I'd laugh so much if I saw this

@tatascaritas:

Been meaning to try this one day.

Really praying he doesn't get frustrated by the system and leave. Could tell he really love the country but I know my people. They can frustrate you until you quit n move back to where you came from with all your plans

