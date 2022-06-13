American-based Ghanaian comedian Michael Blackson has been in Ghana for a while now doing some charitable projects

He recently visited former president Kufuor for his blessing regarding his ambitions in Ghana and the pair had an interesting chitchat

Ghanaians who saw the video, however, weren't pleased with the conversation as they didn't like Blackson's posture and referred to him as disrespectful

Ghanaian-American comedian Michael Blackson touched down in Ghana some weeks ago and has since been trying to give back to the community with some works of charity and is currently building a school to help underprivileged kids.

He has recently visited the former president of Ghana, Kufuor, at his residence in a bid to get his blessings and discuss some ideas and projects he is embarking on in Ghana.

In the video, Blackson can be seen having a jovial conversation with the former president. While speaking, he could be seen pointing and holding the former president. At a point, he had his hand in his pocket whiles talking.

His antics didn't sit well with many Ghanaians. They found his antics disrespectful and rained fire on him in the comment section.

YEN.com,gh Compiled Some Of The Reactions To Michael Blackson's Antics

realdrumz seemed quite annoyed as he said:

Yi wo nsa fri wo botom @michaelblackson You are a Ghana boy for God sake!!!

ministageneofficial also said:

Eeeii the way the posture of this guy while talking to His Excellency hhmm I can't do this oo I can't...I feel ashamed for him

samuelarhin38 also found his antics disrespectful:

my friend remove your hand from your pocket when talking to mr president. You spoilt brats lol

gloriapecku defended him and said:

I think he is now adapting the Ghanaian culture. You guys should calm down. He will be told later I guess

