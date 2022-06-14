American-based Ghanaian comedian Michael Blackson in a series of Twitter posts has complained about the cost of goods in Ghana

The comedian made a clarion call for the cost of import of goods to be reviewed and reduced to ease the high cost for Ghanaians

The post went viral as a lot of Ghanaians agreed with Michael about the cost of living in the country

Ghana-born American comedian Michael Blackson has been in Ghana for a while now. He seems to be enjoying his stay, doing some charity work and trying to have a positive impact on the lives of people in the motherland.

However, it seems the high cost of living in the country has finally got to him. Blackson, who is a millionaire in dollars, could not believe how high the cost of goods was in the country. In a Twitter post, he said:

C’mon Ghana why are things so damn expensive? I just tried to buy furniture and appliances and they are over twice the price of what they cost me in the U.S.

He also called for the reduction of import duties as he found them unnecessarily high. Ghanaians saw Michael Blackson's tweet and were happy a millionaire from the U.S had acknowledged the high cost of living in Ghana.

YEN.com.gh Compiled Some Reactions To Michael Blackson's Tweet

JayBee_4real made an interesting comment that had peeps laughing:

To those who say "ɛnfa ohia nka kwasiasɛm" Target market sef dey complain

Mc_Mens1 also commented saying:

People think the youths in Ghana are not hardworking or productive but it’s entirely not so! Imagine a system like this how effective can one be? If u are not making money thru dubious means, u n prosperity are miles apart as a Ghanaian Youth! When?

AnnanPerry also shared his sentiments regarding the issue:

Do you know of the economic management team of Ghana led by Bawumia?They are the cause and careless too

josh__sel also shared his opinion:

Come to think of it, the higher port prices was to encourage us patronise locally manufactured goods but truthfully Ghana don't produce anything on a large scale except cassava and cocoa..the local rice to no dey go on

Factors That Drive High Cost Of Living In Ghana

Various factors impact the cost of living in the country. Just like Michael Blackson insinuated, the cost of importation is a big factor which influences the cost of living in Ghana. The cost of freight has increased significantly since the pandemic.

At the beginning of the pandemic, The baltic dry index reported the global freight to have increased by %152. Since Ghana depends heavily on the importation, such prices have a great effect on importation prices.

Fuel cost is also one of the underlying factors for the high cost of living in the country. The price of gasoline is currently priced at GH₵10.226 per litre, which is a massive increment from the earlier prices before the Russia-Ukraine war.

Since transport prices greatly impact the prices of goods and services, fuel prices have increased the cost of living in Ghana.

