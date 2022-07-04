A video of Kuami Eugene and Kidi's look-alikes has surfaced on the internet, with many expressing surprise at how identical they are to the original

The pair were spotted happily dancing together , dressed just like Kuami Eugene and Kidi as they jammed to their music

, Folks reacted to the footage and had interesting things to say about the carbon copies of the music stars

In footage that has surfaced online, two individuals who look exactly like Kuami Eugene and Kidi have stirred reaction amongst netizens as they expressed surprise at how identical they are to the superstars.

They even dressed and behaved exactly like the two afro-beats sensations and jammed to the music of their idols.

Photo: Kwame Eugene & Kidi Look-Alike Source: Pulse Gh

Source: UGC

Kuami Eugene's look-alike had a red t-shirt, tracksuit pants, white sneakers and black shades. His hairstyle was exactly like that of Kwame's.

Kidi's carbon copy wore a white shirt, trousers and a blue suit. His jawline, skin colour and other bodily features were almost like that of his hero.

The carbon copies caught the attention of many Ghanaians as they initially thought they were the original stars but later realised they were identical copies.

Social Media Reactions

Stanley Ofori said:

I honestly thought it was dem OOO till I looked again. Moral of the story.... Always look twice.

Clyde Steven said:

The real Sugar and Rock star and kidi needs to ask their dad’s, these dude has real imitate them, see how fake kidi is touching his spectacles, I almost thought it’s the real one.

Jay Sark wrote:

These dudes have lost identities so to say. Just bcos u look like them doesnt mean act like them, i mean if u dey hong find another way out den to copy copy sumbody.

Owusuwaa Obiri-Yeboah was also surprised:

Ahhh.. But they behave and look like them paa oo.

Source: YEN.com.gh