The Second Lady made the statement in an interview some 2 years ago and was monitored by MyNewsGh.com, and republished on GhanaWeb on Wednesday, March 11, 2020

With the current economic hardships, and the numerous demonstrations in the country, Sam George noted that he was listening to Wizkid and Buju's 'Mood'

Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George, has made jest of the second Lady, Samira Bawumia's praises for her husband being the economic 'Wizkid'.

MP, Sam George and Veep, Mahamudu Bawumia and wife, Samira Bawumia. Photo Source: @sbawumia @samgeorgegh

Source: Instagram

In an interview monitored by MyNewsGh.com, and republished on GhanaWeb on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, the Second Lady hailed her husband, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia for being the mastermind behind turning Ghana's economic crises around.

However, the situation has been different these past few years, with the situation getting dire in 2022. There have been a number of demonstrations across the country with many Ghanaians protesting the hardships in the country.

The recent demonstration was one undertaken by a focus group, Arise Ghana which according to reports, resulted in chaos after Police fired tear gas at protesters on the afternoon of Tuesday, June 28, 2022.

According to the statement issued by Arise Ghana, the protests are against the following six issues that have come to the fore of national discourse in the last few months.

The persistent and astronomical fuel price hikes under the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government have imposed excruciating economic hardships on Ghanaians;

The imposition of the obnoxious E-Levy on the already-burdened Ghanaian people by the insensitive Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government and demand for its immediate repeal;

The protest will demand a full-scale and bi-partisan parliamentary probe into COVID-19 expenditures;

To protest against the grabbing of State lands by officials of the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government, particularly the de-classification of huge portions of the Achimota Forest reserve

To protest against the increased rate of police brutalities and state-sponsored killing of innocent Ghanaians, as well as the growing culture of human rights abuses under President Akufo-Addo and Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia;

To demand the total cancellation of the fraudulent “Agyapa” deal.

Taking to his official Twitter page, Sam George commented that he was listening to Wizkid and Biju's hit song, 'Mood'. He tweeted,

I'm listening to Mood by Wizkid ft Buju

To the Ningo-Prampram MP, the song perfectly fits the atmosphere in the country as Ghana is in the first stages of negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to seek a bailout.

Source: YEN.com.gh