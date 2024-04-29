Dancehall musician Shatta Wale was unhappy when he met YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon upon arrival at the airport in London ahead of Medikal's concert at Indigo at The O2 on Friday, May 3, 2024

In the video, Shatta Wale snubbed Kwadwo Sheldon when he stretched out his hand to shake him and welcome him to London

The video got many people laughing hard in the comments

A video of dancehall musician Shatta Wale snubbing YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon has gone viral on social media upon arrival in London ahead of rapper Medikal's concert.

Shatta Wale (left) and Kwadwo Sheldon (right) in photos. Image Credit: @kwadwosheldon and @shattawalenima

Source: Instagram

Shatta Wale snubbed Kwadwo Sheldon upon arrival in London

In the video, Shatta Wale had landed at the airport in London ahead of rapper Medikal's sold-out concert at Indigo at The O2 on Friday, May 3, 2024.

Upon arrival, Sheldon and other bloggers rushed to Shatta Wale to take videos of him as Medikal welcomed him.

However, one video that generated conversations was one where Shatta Wale snubbed Sheldon when he stretched out his hand to shake him.

Below is a video of Shatta Wale snubbing Kwadwo Sheldon at the airport in London.

Reactions to the video of Shatta Wale snubbing Kwadwo Sheldon

The video got many people laughing hard in the comment section. Many Ghanaians advised Kwadwo Sheldon to be mindful in his utterences when critiquing Ghanaian celebrities.

Below are the opinions of social media users on the video:

amgspartus_official said:

This thing deɛɛɛ Kwadwo u go dey explain taya ‍♂️‍♂️

gh.stanton said:

Be humble with grace you no hear now see your self

at.jeffrey said:

Catch one Sheldon and slap am

rising_starts_777 said:

Is the hand still ok

junior_jesus_jj6683 said:

He Go Soon Beg Lil Win too.

"I don't want him there": Lil Win banned Kwadwo Sheldon from attending his movie premiere

YEN.com.gh reported that actor Lil Win took his beef with YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon to another level, banning him from attending the premiere of his movie, A Country Called Ghana.

The actor and the YouTuber had heated exchanges for some days now, stemming from Kwadwo Sheldon's critique of his movie trailer.

Lil Win mentioned that even if Sheldon purchased a ticket, he would not be allowed inside the movie theatre.

Source: YEN.com.gh