Camidoh made an appearance on the recent episode of Date Rush. The celebrity version of the show was done for charity purposes

The sugarcane hitmaker had everyone surprised when he was featured on the show as they did not expect a celebrity to look for love on live tv, but he was not there for love purposes

Camidoh was given the opportunity to select a lady of his choice just like in the regular episodes, but this time around, the selected person would join the superstar on a charity project instead of being his date

Sunday night's episode of Date Rush was a unique and enthralling one as it was somewhat different from the previous episodes.

This segment was a celebrity version of the show and featured sugarcane hitmaker Camidoh. Folks on social media were surprised when they saw the music star on the show.

Many wondered why a big star would look for love on live tv. However, Camidoh was not there in search of love. The purpose of the episode was to promote a charitable cause. The music star has a foundation that helps children.

He was there to pick a lady that would accompany him to do some charitable works. After going through the usual Date Rush routine and asking the ladies some tough questions, he finally settled on Isabella, a tall and pretty young woman.

Isabella is to tag along with the sugarcane hitmaker to a charity event his Save The kids With Camidoh foundation is organising.

Folks who thought Camidoh was on Date Rush for love reacted to seeing him on the show, and they had some interesting things to say.

Social Media Reacts To Seeing Camidoh On Date Rush

TheCookieteeGH said:

how girls Dey lie

KwekuMarch wrote:

Camidoh dems all go date rush, Ei mmaa ho ay3 den saaa?

Bill_Eshun came to clear the air as he wrote:

Y’all calm down…it’s just a donation date with Camidoh

