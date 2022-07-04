Award-winning Ghanaian musician, Kuami Eugene, shared a memorable moment with his househelp, Mary on stage as they performed alongside Lasmid

Kuami Eugene and Lasmid were performing the latter's hit song, 'Friday Night' when he walked into the crowd to pull Mary to perform

Mary's rapping prowess as well as the chemistry she shared with her boss on stage has left many in awe

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Award-winning Ghanaian musician, Kuami Eugene, has shared an adorable moment with his househelp, Mary, on stage.

Kuami Eugene, Lasmid, and Mary. Photo Source: Utv Ghana

Source: Instagram

Kuami Eugene was on stage performing Lasmid's hit song, 'Friday Night' when he invited Mary to come on stage and perform with them.

He performed alongside Lasmid at the 'Take Away Party' of the latter which was held on Saturday, July 2, 2022.

Mary was clad in blue sweat pants and a blue sleeveless crop top as she stormed the stage with her boss.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

They sang together as his arm was wrapped around her neck. The duo demonstrated great chemistry.

However, Mary stole the show when Kuami Eugene gave her the mic and the stage to perform Lasmid's 'Friday Night' trending song. Many fans present cheered her on as she continued to show her rapping prowess.

Some Reactions From Social Media

toff1gh commented saying:

mary na obu atopa sei

dimple_dorrent said:

Pay more attention to the person who prepares your food and the one who drives you, cos aside God, your life is in their hands. Very important people

iamjuicy_ju commented:

Lol this lady was dancing like me atopa hemaa

memich_gh said:

Eeii Mary!!!!!

newface30 commented:

Mary turn Celebrity noo that....anaa meboa

newface30 said:

Mary turn Celebrity noo that....anaa meboa

frempongritananayaa said:

I love the relationship between them

Nana Ama McBrown Returns To United Showbiz On UTV Amid Singing & Dancing; Received Like A Queen

Ghanaian actress and ace media personality, Nana Ama McBrown, has been received like a real queen as she made an appearance on United Showbiz for the first time in several months.

In a video that was shared on the verified Instagram handle of UTV, the famous show host was seen fully adorned in royal costume as she was welcomed on the show amid traditional singing and dancing.

Previously, the show host took to her Instagram page to share the exciting news of her comeback. She thanked God for giving her the strength to return to the hit show, United Showbiz on UTV this coming Saturday, July 2, 2022.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh