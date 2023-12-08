Ivorian model Eudoxie Yao, often described as Africa's Kim Kardashian, has a viral love affair with diminutive Guinean star Grand P

While many have often tagged her as someone who is following Grand P because of his, Eudoxie says it is true love

In an interview during their visit to Ghana, the voluptuous lady explained why she started a relationship with Grand P

Eudoxie Yao, the partner of Grand P, has opened up on her reasons for being with the Guinean musician and socialite.

Eudoxie, a voluptuous lady once described as Africa's Kim Kardashian, and Grand P, a diminutive figure, became a social media sensation when news surfaced that they were dating.

While many brushed it off as a move to catch attention, the two have held themselves as a couple until now.

Eudoxie Yao says her love for Grand P is not about money Photo source: @eudoxieyao

Currently in Ghana for a visit, Eudoxie and Grand P went for an interview as part of their media tour. They answered questions about their relationship.

Eudoxie Yao explains her love for Grand P

When asked for the reasons why she decided to be in a relationship with Grand P, the Eudoxie denied suggestions that she was following Grand P for his money.

According to the Ivorian model, even though she likes Grand P for his big heart and kindness, she is not with him because of his money. She insisted that it is true love she has for him.

"I've been approached by so many big people but I'm not influenced by the money, I'm rather influenced by his attitude, the way he was is the reason whtwhI'm still with him," she said through an intepretor.

Watch the video of their interview below:

Grand P stares at AJ Sarpong's hips while taking photo

Meanwhile, Grand P and his girlfriend Eudoxie Yao were also on 3FM for an interview with AJ Sarpong

The couple took a photo with the show host after the interview, which went viral. Grand P was fixated on AJ Sarpong's hips while taking the picture, leaving many to wonder on social media.

