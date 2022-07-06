Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown has been seen in a video trying her very best to speak the Ga language

The footage is from the recent birthday bash she threw for her mother-in-law, who turned 65 on the day

Fans saw the hilarious video and reacted to it, with many commending the veteran actress for her efforts

Ghanaian veteran actress Nana Ama McBrown recently threw a plush birthday party for her mother-in-law, which saw numerous famous personalities at the event.

Images and videos from the event circulated all over social media. A new video from the event has, however, surfaced, which shows Nana Ama trying to speak Ga.

Photo: Nana Ama McBrown Tries To Speak Ga Source: Gh Kwaku

Source: Facebook

In the cute footage, she made efforts to speak the language as best as possible and got help from her mother-in-law when she got stuck. Although she struggled a bit, Nana Ama's efforts were quite good for someone who does not speak the language.

The hilarious actress had the crowd laughing as she encouraged them to eat as much as they wanted at the event. She told them in Ga not to be shy.

The cute video has since made rounds on social media as fans reacted to Nana Ama's efforts at speaking the Ga language.

YEN.com.gh compiled some interesting things netizens had to say.

Kusi Arthur said:

The only way to learn a language is to try to speak it without feeling shy of making mistakes

ann OH was impressed as she said:

This lady is naturally smart, had she gone to school, this nation could be benefiting enormously from her talents.

David Afful appreciated her efforts:

U have done well Nana AMA

Yve Mensah also wrote:

Ga is the easiest language to learn in teams of speaking and hearing!

Source: YEN.com.gh