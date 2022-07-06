Global site navigation

Jackie Appiah Makes Most Money From Real Estate, Has 7 Houses At East Legon, Labone, Cantonments - Fred Nuamah
Celebrities

Jackie Appiah Makes Most Money From Real Estate, Has 7 Houses At East Legon, Labone, Cantonments - Fred Nuamah

by  Jeffrey Mensah
  • Actress Jackie Appiah's Trassaco mansion and her sources of wealth for such a project continue to dominate headlines on social media
  • Ghana Movie Awards C.E.O. Fred Nuamah has asked for a ceasefire to the criticisms over Jackie's house she is a woman of means
  • In a recent interview, Nuamah revealed that Jackie owns and rents out about seven houses across plush areas in Accra

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Ghana Movie Awards C.E.O. Fred Nuamah has shared his thoughts on the controversy, which heralded a video of actress Jackie Appiah's mansion at Trassaco in Accra.

Nuamah, who is a close friend of Jackie, revealed the actress is a woman of means with investments in real estate which made it possible for her to put up the magnificent building.

A video popped up showing Jackie taking Nigerian actress Luchy Donalds on a tour of the house after she visited Ghana recently.

Read also

Sammy Rasta reveals Jackie Appiah rejected GH₵40k deal because it didn't meet expectations of her brand

Jackie Appiah
Jackie Appiah is said to own houses across plush areas in Accra Photo source: @jackieappiah, @sweet_maame_adwoa
Source: Instagram

The video triggered many reactions from Ghanaians across various social media platforms, with many asking questions about the source of wealth of the actress.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Speaking in an interview with Abeikau Santana on Okay FM, the actor indicated the noise about Jackie's house was unnecessary because she could have even done more.

Explaining his point further, Nuamah stated that Jackie has very good sources of income apart from what she earns from acting and ambassadorial deals.

Jackie Appiah's real estate portfolio

According to Fred Nuamah, Jackie owns an impressive real estate portfolio which consists of about seven houses/apartments scattered across East Legon, Labone, and Cantonments.

Nuamah revealed that Jackie was quick to invest her proceeds from acting into real estate because she was living in her mother's house while others were renting.

Read also

Arnold Baidoo says that questioning Jackie Appiah's wealth is disrespectful to the creative industry after spending over 20 years in the movie industry

“Jackie Appiah has been blessed by God. When we were out renting apartments in Cantoments, Jackie never did. She won't like my telling you this, but she has six or seven apartments in the Cantonments, East Legon, and Labone which she rents out to people. She stayed in her mother's house before this time, so what do you think she was using her money for?” he retorted.

He added that the properties Jackie owns even fetch her more money than what she receives from acting and brand endorsement.

“Yes, she has made money from movies and advertising, but most of her monies came from renting out her apartments," he said.

See the video below:

Details of how Jackie Appiah started building her plush Trassaco mansion 10 years ago

Meanwhile, ace broadcaster Randy Abbey has defended Jackie Appiah saying the building was started about 10 years ago.

Read also

It was unwise for Jackie Appiah to display her posh mansion - Bulldog speaks in video

Randy Abbey who was speaking on his show on Metro TV indicated that Jackie had other sources of income apart from acting.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel