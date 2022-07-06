Actress Jackie Appiah's Trassaco mansion and her sources of wealth for such a project continue to dominate headlines on social media

Ghana Movie Awards C.E.O. Fred Nuamah has asked for a ceasefire to the criticisms over Jackie's house she is a woman of means

In a recent interview, Nuamah revealed that Jackie owns and rents out about seven houses across plush areas in Accra

Ghana Movie Awards C.E.O. Fred Nuamah has shared his thoughts on the controversy, which heralded a video of actress Jackie Appiah's mansion at Trassaco in Accra.

Nuamah, who is a close friend of Jackie, revealed the actress is a woman of means with investments in real estate which made it possible for her to put up the magnificent building.

A video popped up showing Jackie taking Nigerian actress Luchy Donalds on a tour of the house after she visited Ghana recently.

The video triggered many reactions from Ghanaians across various social media platforms, with many asking questions about the source of wealth of the actress.

Speaking in an interview with Abeikau Santana on Okay FM, the actor indicated the noise about Jackie's house was unnecessary because she could have even done more.

Explaining his point further, Nuamah stated that Jackie has very good sources of income apart from what she earns from acting and ambassadorial deals.

Jackie Appiah's real estate portfolio

According to Fred Nuamah, Jackie owns an impressive real estate portfolio which consists of about seven houses/apartments scattered across East Legon, Labone, and Cantonments.

Nuamah revealed that Jackie was quick to invest her proceeds from acting into real estate because she was living in her mother's house while others were renting.

“Jackie Appiah has been blessed by God. When we were out renting apartments in Cantoments, Jackie never did. She won't like my telling you this, but she has six or seven apartments in the Cantonments, East Legon, and Labone which she rents out to people. She stayed in her mother's house before this time, so what do you think she was using her money for?” he retorted.

He added that the properties Jackie owns even fetch her more money than what she receives from acting and brand endorsement.

“Yes, she has made money from movies and advertising, but most of her monies came from renting out her apartments," he said.

Details of how Jackie Appiah started building her plush Trassaco mansion 10 years ago

Meanwhile, ace broadcaster Randy Abbey has defended Jackie Appiah saying the building was started about 10 years ago.

Randy Abbey who was speaking on his show on Metro TV indicated that Jackie had other sources of income apart from acting.

Source: YEN.com.gh