Nana Ama McBrown has impressed many with her stunning beauty and high taste as she shared photos of herself in beautiful Kente and jewellery

The photos and videos show how wealthy the actress is as her outfit looked rich and costly, making her look like Ashanti royalty

Folks were in love with Nana Ama's looks as she posted the footage and images on her Instagram page

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Nana Ama McBrown is undoubtedly the queen of tv and is seen by many as media royalty, and she definitely carries herself as such.

The iconic actress has shared some new photos on her Instagram page that have whetted the appetite of fans who could not help but admire the veteran actress.

Photo: Nana Ama McBrown Source: iamamamcbrown

Source: Instagram

In the photos and video shared, Nana Ama had on a very rich Kente cloth with numerous gold ornaments around her neck, hands and feet, complementing the expensive-looking material.

The actress even had other celebrities admiring her, with Fela Makafui, Naa Ashokor and others showing her love on the Instagram post.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Fans of McBrown also drooled over her rich outfit as they commented on the photos and videos.

Social Media Reactions

cutie_gyamfi admired her dance moves as she said:

You do best at what you do. Adowa fata wo ankasa

beyoutiful__hairghana was in love with the outfit as they said:

Kimon Kete ne Kente PAPABI Mo Appiau ✌

sammy_highcourt could not hold back her admiration:

Aaaa 3fataw, Nana 3fataw

roses_triplet_ also wrote:

Beautiful inside and out ❤️❤️

_klenam_xx also wrote:

Sooooo beautiful role model

Bridget Otoo Slams Heartless Bosses Who Refuse To Pay Workers But Demand Them To Work

In other news, Political Journalist Bridget Otoo has lashed out at employers at media houses who refuse to pay workers several months of salary arrears and expect them to stay loyal.

She slammed bosses for flaunting their lavish lifestyle on social media while their workers go months without pay and have to strive to fend for themselves.

Her frustration comes on the back of reports alleging that renowned media house EIB network threatened to take those involved in a protest off-air.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh