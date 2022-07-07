Ghanaians have admired popular TikTok comedian Felicia Osei, particularly her way of speaking and her personality

After an exclusive interview she had with Pulse Gh, folks drew comparisons with how she talks and carries herself to that of veteran radio and TV personality Delay

Felicia Osei talked about how far she has come and how tough the journey to stardom was and how she built her craft

Popular Ghanaian TikToker and comedian Felicia Osei is one of the most loved social media personalities as folks hardly have anything negative to say about her.

Many Ghanaians admire her craft and personality. In a recent interview with Pulse Ghana, folks could not help but admire the way she spoke, her confidence, personality and eloquence.

Noticing these qualities, netizens could not help but draw comparisons with famous tv and radio personality Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly called Delay.

Felicia, during the interview talked about her rise to stardom and how the journey has been like. She mentioned that it has not been easy but everything turned out well eventually.

She stated that the love Ghanaians have shown her has brought her countless opportunities which she is grateful for.

When footage of the interview was shared on Facebook folks were impressed with how Felicia spoke and hailed her.

YEN.com.gh compiled some interesting reaction as folks likened her to Delay.

Nana Adoma wrote:

She sounds like Delay but in all she is good at what she does ✌

LP Vita also likened her to Delay:

My dear you have delay's gift. You have to take over her o. You talk with confidence. Thus good

ODURO Chemicals also said:

She sounds like Delay she's so good

Charlie Oscar wrote:

She speaks like delay

Helena Asante

This lady needs to work with Delay they have something in common.apart from her comedy lifestyle

