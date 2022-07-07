Ghanaian Actress and entrepreneur Korkor Afia Schwarzenegger has emphasised that her huge backside is all-natural, and she has never gone under the knife

In a recent interview, she opened up about how many have criticised her looks and how they thought she was not presentable to be on TV

She stated that regardless of what people say about her looks, she is confident in her skin because that's how God created her

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Ghanaian Actress and entrepreneur Ellen Korkor Asante, popularly known as Korkor Afia Schwarzenegger, said that her body is natural and not plastic.

Korkor Afia Schwarzenegger. Photo Source: @ellenasantekorkor

Source: Instagram

In an interview with celebrity blogger, ZionFelix, she stated emphatically that she has never undergone a BBL surgery and that her talked-about backside is all-natural.

"My body is natural. I am a natural woman... I haven't put my body on display today. As you can see, I have packaged it well in large skinny pants. When I don't want people to see my backside I wear this type of clothes. My backside are huge, yeah."

She hinted that she is perfectly secure in her skin since it is God who created her that way. She noted that not once has she thought of going under the knife to correct parts of her body because she loved the way she looks.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

"I like the way I look. God in his own wisdom, created me this way. I have never contemplated a bum reduction surgery, never. I don't use my body to get money because I work hard."

Due to the stature of her body, there have been speculations that the actress of Afia Schwarzenegger fame has undergone some body enhancement procedures.

However, Korkor said that many have body-shamed her, with others having the opinion that she doesn't look appealing to be on television. Despite all the negative comments about her looks, she said she wasn't faced by the naysayers.

"Yes, I onetime said I wasn't beautiful. Somebody passed a comment that broke my heart. The person claimed I wasn't beautiful. All I had was my big backside, since then, it was in my mind and so I said that I know I am not beautiful but I'm okay with that."

Delay Celebrates Korkor Afia Schwarzenegger With Touching Words

Media personality and business mogul, Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Delay, has celebrated Actress and entrepreneur, Ellen Korkor Asante, popularly known as Korkor Afia Schwarzenegger.

She took to her official Instagram page to celebrate the actress who once played the lead role in her hit tv series, Afia Schwarzenegger.

Korkor Afia Schwar, who turns a year older on July 6, graced the social media page of the media personality.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh