Anita Akuffo has won the hearts of many Ghanaians with her personality and how decently she dresses for events

Many see Anita as a role model to younger women and do not hesitate to praise her at every given opportunity

Ghanaian tv personality, Anita Akuffo, is one of the most-liked female tv personalities in Ghana. People love her for making Date Rush, the most-watched show on tv, fun. She, however, has another quality that folks admire a lot which is her sense of fashion.

On countless occasions, Anita has impressed folks with how decently she dresses. She has shown Ghanaians that a lady can look beautiful without showing too much skin.

Photo: Anita Akuffo Source: ann_ita1

Source: Instagram

Anita Akua Akuffo has been impressing Ghanaians with her fashion style since her Miss ECOWAS days. She was the second runner-up in 2012. Also, she was a finalist in an edition of Miss Malika.

YEN.com.gh has compiled five photos which show why Anita has a reputation for being fashionably astute.

1. Anita dazzled many with this long black and brown dress as she paid a visit to St Mary's Girls SHS.

2. She brightened up the darkness with this photo as she stepped outside in an all-black outfit which constituted of black trousers, a suit and an inner top, a nice contrast to her skin tone, which combined beautifully.

3. Anita brightened the day of Ghanaians with a beautiful dress of many colours.

4. The beautiful tv host sparkled once more as she thrilled her fans with this pretty green and blue dress, combining it with a classy pose.

5. It is hard to tell which is more pretty, her heartwarming smile or her dashing mint green outfit.

