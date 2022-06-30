TikTok entertainer, Favoured Franca, has disclosed that she used money for her WASSCE registration to fund the hospital bills of a woman

Franca who believes the mentally challenged woman is her mother said her condition has since improved

The Ghanaian content creator sat for an interview on Adom TV, where she shared the touching story

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ghanaian TikToker, Favoured Franca, has recounted how she used money for her WASSCE registration to fund the hospital bills of a mentally impaired woman.

The social media entertainer believes the mentally challenged woman gave birth to her though her foster mom and family members are yet to confirm.

In an interview on Adom TV, Franca disclosed that she used her registration fees for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) to fund the woman's treatment at a hospital.

Photos of Ghanaian TikToker and her supposed mother. Credit: Adom TV

Source: Instagram

According to her, the medications helped to improve the woman's deteriorating mental condition.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Before the interview, Franca had shared videos on TikToker, where she is seen showering her supposed mother with affection.

The clips captured moments she visited a hospital where the woman was receiving treatment to be with her.

Watch the videos below:

Mona Mobl3 Finally cuts off Bushy Hair and Beard

YEN.com.gh previously reported that a supposedly mad man who became popular on social media for a very popular catchphrase has been given a new look.

Known for his very bushy hair and unusually unkempt look, the man has finally agreed to undergo a transformation.

A photo sighted by YEN.com.gh clearly shows how transformed he looks after getting all the hair shaved off his face and head.

Young Lady Uses Makeup To Transform Her Face

In another story published on YEN.com.gh, a young beautiful lady with the handle @evegdennis got many people praising her makeup skill online.

In a video that has gathered thousands of reactions, the artist took her time to transform her face into that of a man.

She is good After applying some powder to her face to achieve perfect shades and contours, she installed artificial beards to complete the look.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh