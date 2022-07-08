Veteran Ghanaian football star, Asamoah Gyan, has shared some beautiful photos of his daughter as she celebrated her birthday

A happy Gyan took to his Instagram page to celebrate his fast-growing daughter as she turned eight

In the post, Gyan acknowledged how quickly his daughter is growing with a hilarious comment that had folks laughing

Ghanaian football legend Asamoah Gyan has celebrated the birthday of his beautiful daughter Zelda Love Ohemaa Arhin Gyan, who turned eight on July 8 2022.

Gyan was excited to see his little girl grow. He made a comment that made people laugh.

Photo: Asamoah Gyan's Beautiful Daughter Source: asamoah_gyan3

Source: Instagram

He wrote:

the way things are going di33, I will start buying machetes in my house oooo.

The pretty Ohemaa wore a beautiful pink top, light blue jeans shorts and some lovely little pink heels to compliment her top. She is indeed a ''fashion killer'' despite her tender age.

Gyan shared four photos of the little princess, who posed for the cameras with a wide smile on her face. Many peeps were happy to see Ohemaa grow so fast and well as they wished her happy birthday.

Some folks were also in love with her outfit. YEN.com.gh gathered some interesting comments on Gyan's post.

Social Media Reactions

sammy_anim wished Ohemaa a happy birthday

Happy birthday Ohenewaa papabi , Ohenaa 1 p3 ❤️❤️❤️

sellygalley was in love with Ohemaa's outfit

Pink Shoe all come in, she meant this combination she’s sooooo beautiful

iam_antonioreis also wrote:

Happy birthday Princess Age gracefully

1king_cliff also commented:

Ei dady Baby jet machetes for what

bbygrey67backup also wished the little girl a happy birthday:

awwwwww Happy birthday ohemaa...Daddy beautiful princess

