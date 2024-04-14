Actress Fella Makafui has clarified that marriage to rapper Medikal is going on smoothly and that she would be at the 02 Arena to support her husband at his headine cincert

Fella's statement contradicts that of her husband who alleged that they have been divorced for some time now

The video sparked diverse opinions from fans

Business mogul and actress Fella Makafui has trashed out statements made by her husband and rapper Medikal about they being divorced.

Medikal and Fella Makafui in photos. Image Credit: @amgmedikal and @fellamakafui

Source: Instagram

Fella Makafui joyfully spoke about marriage to Medikal

In a video circulating on social media, Fella Makafui highlighted the fact that marriage is going on smoothly by God's grace.

Speaking about children, she said that their daughter Island Frimpong would be four years old in 2024, and is doing well, she also added that she had always wanted to give birth to only two children.

When the interviewer asked her about the whereabout of Medikal, Fella Makafui stated that he was in the Uk making preparations for his upcoming concert at the 02 Arena.

She stated that she would be at the concert rallying behind her husband and displaying fire dance moves. Mrs Frimpong reiterated that she would be at London for the concert.

This video came at the back of the We made It crooner alleging that he and his wife Fella Makafui were divorced.

Below is the video of Fella Makafui speaking excitedly about her marriage to Medikal.

Reactions to the viral video

Below are the opinions of Ghanaisn regaridng the video of Fella Makafui joyfully taling about marriage and supporting Medikal at his upciming concert at the 02 Arena:

mzbeldaily said:

I just love her she's a smart girl

akasrekumildred said:

She is very matured

ask_of_bridgetta said:

Fella n her twi .. love her confidence ✌️

ghanacocoa said:

What a respectful response regardless of what mdk is saying out there, she is keeping it private. I commend her

naeros_clothing said:

Fella and twi are best friends

020leena said:

Why us she sounding like the way she used to sound in the YOLO movie

naanaamapinkrah said:

Bravo to this girl, the level of her maturity is high

efyaa.gyeiwaa said:

She’s just like her in-law nebu sometimes confuse your enemies

Medikal finally explained why he broke up with Fella Makafui

YEN.com.gh reported that Medikal opened up about his separation from his wife, Fella Makafui, after barely four years into marriage.

Medikal emphasised that he had no regrets about marrying Fella Makafui at the age of 26.

The rapper said he loves his wife, but there were one too many issues on which they disagreed, which led to their split.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh