A little boy has caused a stir after he performed the late Ebony Reigns' song on stage during TV3's Talented Kidz auditions

The young chap sang Ebony's 'Maame Hw3', and the way he sang the song surprised the judges, who had an unimpressed look on their faces

The video of the boy's performance went viral as folks reacted to the footage with some interesting comments

A young boy who auditioned to be on TV3's Talented Kidz has got many laughing as he performed Ebony Reigns' 'Maame Hw3.'

A video of the performance went viral, and folks reacted to how the young man sang the song.

'Maame Hw3' is one of the late singer's biggest songs and is widely known by many Ghanaians.

The little man misplaced a lot of the lyrics in a hilarious fashion, making it sound like a different song all together. The judges who watched as the young boy sang his heart out had an unimpressed look on their faces.

However, they tried their best not to discourage him. YEN.com.gh compiled some interesting comments on the video.

phylxentertainment_ said:

Hahahahahahahaaaaa! I couldn’t believe it was Ebony’s song he was singing

1.jace_addison also wrote:

Ebony needs to come and slap him paaa

black_concious1 also commented:

Uncle Benedict is wicked, see how he was nodding to it

official_pocket also couldn't hold back his laughter as he wrote:

I need the guy number .. I want to help him lol

