Afia Schwarzenegger celebrated her daughter's birthday and held a nice little party for her with friends also joining in on the fun

Videos from the event littered social media as a happy Afia celebrated her angel's eighth birthday in an exciting fashion

People reacted to Afia sharing Kalyppo for the little kids and dropped some interesting comments as many were not buying the reason she gave for dishing out the drinks

Ghanaian media personality Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, famously called Afia Schwarzenegger, has been filled with joy as her lovely daughter turned eight.

An excited Afia threw a beautiful party for her little girl, and Afia had lots of fun. She invited the friends of her daughter, Adiepena Amankona, to the event.

Photo: Afia Schwar Celebrates Daughter's Birthday Source: queenafiaschawrzenegger

Source: Instagram

She spent some time with the little kids and shared drinks with them. One of the numerous videos from the event shows Afia giving Kalypo to the little kids, telling them she wanted them to become as successful as President Nana Addo.

Referring to a viral video of Nana Addo drinking the beverage before he became president. According to Afia, if the kids drank it, they may also become as successful as Nana Addo.

She went on to say a prayer for the little children and wished for them to become prominent people in future.

The cute video had numerous reactions on social media. Here are some interesting comments from folks. Many did not believe the reason she gave for sharing Kalypo at the event.

_miss_naaa passed a funny comment saying:

Wo nni sika aa wose nana addo madam you think you’re smart err

itzlawrencia_ also reacted:

If your money don’t reach malt pls don’t give us format

ohemaa.blizzy also commented:

Eshock de kids la

In other news, Many Ghanaians have had a lot to say after a video of Tracey Boakye asking her daughter to choose from the cars she owns surfaced online.

Tracey was seen carrying Nhyira and pointing to the vehicles for her to select the one she prefers to be driven in @nana.kyei5, a follower of the movie producer, commented: "You are truly blessed"

Well-known Ghanaian actress and movie producer Tracey Boakye has recently sparked reactions online after a video of herself, and her daughter surfaced online.

Source: YEN.com.gh