Ghanaian musician Sista Afia thrilled Ghanaians after she performed on stage with her mother, singing her 'Asuoden' tune

The moment of cuteness took place at the just-ended Ghana Entertainment Awards UK as she surprised fans with the unexpected guest

Sista Afia shared the video on her social media page, and folks fawned over the two, admiring the bond the young lady has with her mother

Ghanaian music star, Francisca Gawugah, popularly known as Sista Afia, has warmed the hearts of Ghanaians with her performance at the just-ended Ghana Entertainment Awards UK.

She brought her mother on stage to share the mic with her. Madam Gawugah did not disappoint as she sang her daughter's 'Asuoden' tune word for word without fumbling.

Photo: Sista Afia & mother Source: sista.afia

Source: Instagram

The song, which features Kwame Eugene, is one of Sista Afia's biggest songs. The proud mother had a broad smile on her face as she sang the hit record.

A happy Sista Afia shared the cute mother-daughter moment on her Instagram page, and fans could not help but admire the pair. Many folks, including other celebrities, had some very nice things to say about the duad.

YEN.com.gh compiled some interesting reactions to the video.

mzveegh could not help but admire the two:

This is so cute!

gharticles also wrote:

The original Slay mama Snr Queen Solomon

christyblackart also commented:

❤️this is so beautiful, when your mama is your biggest fan....it's priceless

mandy_jael_berry_woods also reacted

Goosebumps! Nothing better than a mothers love and support ! We keeping it CLEAN ✌️

lindaayiwaa could not hold back her excitement:

Awwwww this is so much beautiful mother's love is always beautiful n deep may God almighty bless you Mom

dorisenam_ also said:

My sister dance on her behalf saaaa awww Mama's love

