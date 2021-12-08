A video of Nana Ama McBrown and Moesha having fun has popped up

The two women hugged happily when McBrown started singing for Moesha

Moesha was full of laughter towards McBrown's gesture as seen in the video

Bubbly actress, Nana Ama McBrown, has been seen in a video with actress and social media model Moesha Boduong.

As usual, McBrown appears to be in high spirits when they met and she started singing Obrafour’s Moesha Moesha song for her.

Moesha responded with giggles while they hugged each other.

A collage of Moesha and McBrown. Photo credit: @iamamamcbrown @moeshaboduong @ghgossip_hq/Instagram

Source: Instagram

McBrown then spoke and said Moesha was looking so beautiful to which she responded thank you.

It seems the video was taken not so long before Moesha went off social media following her issues.

Moesha hangs out with Afia Schwar and Efya

In a similar setting, Moesha was captured having fun with Afia Schwar and singer Efya Nocturnal.

Schwar indicated in the caption that she missed Efya and Moesha, and that made her share the video to reminisce about the past.

The three friends were out and having fun, with Efya sitting close to Afia Schwar

Moesha captured styling her hair

In yet another video, Moesha was seen having her hair done by a stylish.

As published earlier by YEN.cm.gh, the actress sat while the stylist worked on her hair with music being played in the background.

From her demeanour in the video, Moesha looked happy, an indication that she has overcome whatever troubled her.

Moesha's woes

For those who may not be aware, Moesha Boduong has gone off social media after having some personal issues.

There have been many unverified rumours, including that Moesha slept with a devilish man whom she did not know was evil.

That rumour had it that the man exchanged Moesha's soul for wealth after their affair.

As YEN.com.gh previously reported, Moesha said she had received Jesus Christ in July, disclosing she had unhooked herself from 'worldly' pleasures.

Not long after, she was spotted in a video trying to jump off a high-rise building. This led to concerns over her mental health.

Source: Yen