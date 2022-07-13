Jackie Appiah's son Damien is living the life and has given folks a glimpse of his luxurious lifestyle

He flaunted his mum's luxurious mansion and an expensive Masserati in some photos spotted by YEN.com.gh

Damien is the only son of Jackie, and he is living the life of a rich kid, as depicted in the interesting pictures

Iconic Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah, has recently been the talk of town after she flaunted her new posh Trassaco mansion and stirred reactions from Ghanaians across social media.

Jackie's son Damien Agyemang seems to be enjoying the fruits of his mother's labour. He shared some eye-catching photos of himself chilling in the posh mansion.

In other photos, he flaunted an expensive Masserati parked in the garage. He toyed around with the gears but did not move the car.

The vehicle is believed to belong to his mother. Damien let the world know he is a big boy now as he flexed on folks, captioning the photos with the words:

another post for your girl to double tap

The photos got Damien a lot of love as folks reacted and praised the heir to Jackie Appiah's empire.

YEN.com.gh compiled some interesting reactions to the young man's high-class lifestyle.

baronwhite99 commented saying:

bro u do all

_abbasjnr was impressed:

herhh my guy I say forgetttt no bro

1r.savage_ reacted:

Hard bro

sean.walter_ wrote:

You want take all our girls

