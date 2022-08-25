Ghanaian actress Chichi Neblett has taken part in a popular TikTok challenge that involves doing a compilation of your before and after look

The actress, in the video compilation, showed photos of her looking very slim and one of her now looking thicker and brighter in complexion

The video went viral on social media and left many shocked at the unbelievable transformation, with many dropping interesting reactions

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Ghanaian actress Chichi Neblett has dropped a video showing an unbelievable transformation over the years.

The beautiful actress participated in the trading TikTok challenge, where folks show their before and after looks.

Chichi Neblett's Surprising Transformation Source: chichineblett

Source: Instagram

Chichi's version of the challenge went viral on social media as the drastic transformation of her looks shocked many.

The actress looked skinny and chocolate skinned in the before photos, whiles she looked thick and light-skinned in the after photos.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The video raised questions on social media as folks wanted to know how she managed to turn her looks around so extremely.

Chichi Neblett is adored for her acting skills, pretty looks, nice skin and sharp curves. Little did people know that she was once skinny.

Chichi Neblett's Transformation Shocks Internet Users

8s_me_kel said:

The transformation was immense

ms.orianna wrote:

I shouted what a life

namiji_original reacted:

I'll definitely let my sisters do dis plastic surgery some ...edey bee ooo❤️

jboateng8 wrote:

Boi so Is the same person?

mandem_faya was surprised:

Nobe juju be that?

kobbyvuoman could not believe it:

how can you tell me this story

whats_up_gh also wrote:

In today’s world everything is possible.. everything

joycekorko said:

@chichineblett God is good sister

Tracey Boakye Drops Exclusive Footage Of The Interior Of Her Matrimonial Bedroom And Mansion

In other news, Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye through blogger ZionFelix, has given folks a glimpse of her luxurious matrimonial bedroom.

The actress, whose home is reported to cost thousands of dollars, flaunted the interior of the private space she is going to share with her husband.

The video has gone viral on social media and has enraged many folks as they found her antics unnecessary.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh