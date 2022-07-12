Star actress Jackie Appiah has opened the doors of her much-talked-about mansion at Trasacco estate in Accra.

This time, the award-winning actress hosted several of her colleagues in the Ghanaian movie industry in her home.

In a video which has been shared by movie producer Famous Multimedia, Jackie is seen showing her visitors around the house.

Jackie Appiah has hosted Mr Beautiful and others in her mansion Photo source: @jackieappiah

Source: Instagram

Among those who were sighted by inside Jackie's house were actress Roselyn Ngissah and actor Mr Beautiful.

The visitors were very impressed with what they saw in the house and started showering praises on their colleague.

Famous Multimedia was likened Jackie to Yaa Asantewaa for bringing glory to actors the movie industry.

For Mr Beautiful, he was so wowed that it turned into a moment of prayer for him.The actor said a powerful prayer for God to protect Jackie's finances and connections for her to build more.

Jackie Appia's mansion

Jackie Appiah's mansion went viral online after a video popped up showing Jackie taking Nigerian actress Luchy Donalds on a tour of the house after she visited Ghana recently.

The video triggered many reactions from Ghanaians across various social media platforms, with many asking questions about the source of wealth of the actress.

Later, a new video of Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah's Trassaco mansion has popped up, and it is made more waves online.

The new video produced by a videographer, Von Kyere, showed more fine details of the actress' much-talked-about.

Just like an earlier video by Nigerian actress Luchy Donalds, the new video stirred loads of reactions on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh