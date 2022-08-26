Tima Kumkum and a friend have relived the hay days of Ghanaian Senior High School Dance Battles in the office

The ladies did some popular dance moves SHS students perfected and made iconic, and they recreated them perfectly

Peeps who saw the video of the beautiful women dancing were impressed with their moves and praised them

Adom Tv presenter, Tima Kumkum, and a friend recreated some iconic SHS dance moves from the hay days of SHS dance battles.

The two friends left folks in nostalgia as they did the famous dance steps. Tima and her friend went into ''gangster'' mode as they faced each other and moved their feat in an eye-catching fashion.

Tima Kumkum And Friend Dancing Source: iamtimakumkum

Source: Instagram

Tima wore a beautiful tight dress, but it did not hinder her movement, and she pulled off the choreographic moves. The other lady was also fashionably dressed as she wore a T-shirt, tight shorts, and a beautiful pair of sneakers.

The two friends did the beautiful performance in the middle of their workplace, and by the looks of a colleague busily focused on his computer screen at his desk, it seemed it was during work hours. The two beautiful ladies stirred sweet reactions on social media.

Peeps Gush Over Tima And Friend's Moves

annaaduasare1 said:

Work and happiness

owireduvivian was impressed:

U guys are too much oo cha

ofori5110 also commented

I just love you guys your style biaaa bi k3k3

9352_beatrice also reacted:

Let me pass but u guys are really enjoying adom no paao

dorr.x was impressed:

I love these two women

fraccy_lucci was hit with nostalgia:

Awwww u guys make I remember things oooo...

